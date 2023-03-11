New Doublewide land/home ready to move in. Den plus living room. Open Kitchen and dining area! Split bedroom plan. Walk-in closet in primary bedroom with nice closet space in spare bedrooms. Separate laundry room off kitchen area. Front porch with deck on back. Conveniently located in Connelly Springs, NC close to Hildebran/Hickory. Ready for new owners.
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A child on a bicycle was seriously injured in a crash Sunday on North King Street in Morganton.
A new business coming soon to downtown Morganton hopes to help more people get outside with budget friendly, second-hand options for gear.
Hickory's Gateway Pub & Grill makeover is part of a new season of the television show “Bar Rescue” on the Paramount Network.
A Marion man was killed and a Lenoir man was injured in a head-on collision on Union Grove Road in Caldwell County, according to the North Car…
Slowly but surely, the days are getting longer, warmer and brighter leading into summer — and a summer concert series organizers say will be b…