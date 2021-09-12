3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $189,900

Get away from the hustle of the city in Pine Mountain Estates gated Community. Beautiful mountain views, Nature all around and South Mountain State Park is just minutes away. This home offers main level living with Owners suite with full bath (double vanity, WIC, garden tub and shower), Open Living, Dinning and Kitchen, Laundry, 1/2 bath and large screened porch. Upper level has 2BRs, full bath and loft that would work great for office, play or media area. Bsmt is partially finished and has been used as a Rec Rm and also has large storage area. Electric fireplace in Living Rm. Water heater and roof 2016. Home is being sold As Is and is in need of some repairs and new flooring. POA is approximately $150 per month ... includes water, trash disposal dumpsters, road maintenance. Buyer to verify with POA if there is any additional C & R's.