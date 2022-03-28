4 homes on this 2.59 acre parcel plus a 2 car garage, a 2,380 sqft shop AND a 16' x 32' inground pool; All 4 homes are uninhabitable and need a complete rehabilitation; Home 1: 1,848 sqft triplewide built in 1988 with 3brs, 2 baths, a 24' x 23' den addition, a 1 car garage in back and an attached 3 car garage on the left side; Home 2: 936 sqft cottage built in 1940 with 3brs, 1 ba; Home 3: 720 sqft singlewide built in 1976; Home 4: 572 sqft singlewide built in 1989 as per tax records; The 736 sqft 2 car garage has 2 new insulated 8' doors and tracks and a new steel side door, a sink and plumbing for a toilet, fluorescent lites, metal roof and 9.5' ceilings; The 2,380 sqft shop has a 12' OH door and two 10' OH doors, 14' ceilings in the 35' x 29' front section and 8' ceilings in the rear 39' x 35' section; This shop has a metal roof, half bath, new 200 amp electric srvc, a 12' x 12' side office and an alarm; 2 driveways; Vinyl pool liner; New pump house, filter and pump; Possibilities!
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $200,000
