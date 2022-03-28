 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $210,000

Long range mountain views in this adorable cabin tucked in the woods of the established gated community of Pine Mountain. Walk into the open living area; enjoy your granite countertops and streamlined European cabinets of the newly renovated kitchen. Owners have meticulously renovated for a modern rustic look. Property comes turn-key with all furniture and appliances. Whether it is your primary residence, second home or rental property investment, this home is a treasure.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert