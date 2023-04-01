New Construction 3 bedroom, 2 bath with great year-round views of mountains! Split bedroom floor plan, all rooms with low-maintenance laminate flooring. Home is now completed. Large driveway and plenty of parking.
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $217,990
