3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $224,900

If peace and quiet is what you are looking for, you've found it in this lovely home in Pine Mountain Estates. Home offers Open floor plan Living room and Kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, wood burning stove with rock surround, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths on the main level. Basement has an additional Bedroom (with new carpet), Full Bath, Laundry closet, lots of storage, another room that could be used as workshop (has lower cabinets, counter and 2 sinks) and 1 car garage. Home has a new roof and back deck, front porch and stairs have been replaced with composite decking. Back deck is ready to enjoy that beautiful view. House back on the market at no fault of sellers.