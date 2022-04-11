If peace and quiet is what you are looking for, you've found it in this lovely home in Pine Mountain Estates. Home offers Open floor plan Living room and Kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, wood burning stove with rock surround, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths on the main level. Basement has an additional Bedroom (with new carpet), Full Bath, Laundry closet, lots of storage, another room that could be used as workshop (has lower cabinets, counter and 2 sinks) and 1 car garage. Home has a new roof and back deck, front porch and stairs have been replaced with composite decking. Back deck is ready to enjoy that beautiful view. House back on the market at no fault of sellers.
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $224,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man killed in a Thursday night crash has been identified.
One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Sanford And Kirksey drives and Lenoir Road in Morganton late Thursday night.
CHARLOTTE — A Morganton man will spend more than 13 years in prison after he was sentenced for a federal child porn charge.
Three people were charged late last month after a search of a home turned up methamphetamine and heroin.
Three people were transported to a local hospital after a Thursday afternoon crash on East Union Street.
A man was charged and another person airlifted after a wreck Monday afternoon in the western part of Morganton.
A Wednesday morning overdose call led to a drug trafficking arrest for officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
Two people were injured after a Wednesday afternoon crash on Pete Britain Road.
A wreck Thursday afternoon has closed down a portion of East Union Street and traffic is being diverted to Kirksey Drive and Amherst Road in M…
For years, Josh Goodfellow has operated an event production company out of a mostly empty brick building on 11th Street Northwest in Hickory.