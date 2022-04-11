 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $224,900

3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $224,900

If peace and quiet is what you are looking for, you've found it in this lovely home in Pine Mountain Estates. Home offers Open floor plan Living room and Kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, wood burning stove with rock surround, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths on the main level. Basement has an additional Bedroom (with new carpet), Full Bath, Laundry closet, lots of storage, another room that could be used as workshop (has lower cabinets, counter and 2 sinks) and 1 car garage. Home has a new roof and back deck, front porch and stairs have been replaced with composite decking. Back deck is ready to enjoy that beautiful view. House back on the market at no fault of sellers.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert