3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $245,900

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath NEW CONSTRUCTION home situated on .55 acres. This open floor plan home has granite in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless appliances and a split bedroom design. Other features include LVP throughout a large laundry room and a kitchen island with breakfast bar. With a cover front porch and a large back deck, you will be able to enjoy the outdoors rain or shine! Only 15 minutes from Morganton and 20 minutes from Hickory.