 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $245,900

3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $245,900

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath NEW CONSTRUCTION home situated on .55 acres. This open floor plan home has granite in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless appliances and a split bedroom design. Other features include LVP throughout a large laundry room and a kitchen island with breakfast bar. With a cover front porch and a large back deck, you will be able to enjoy the outdoors rain or shine! Only 15 minutes from Morganton and 20 minutes from Hickory.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert