Nestled in a peaceful neighborhood in Rutherford College, 310 Woodlawn Drive is a brand new construction home that offers both comfort and low maintenance. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers a one car garage, and is perfect for those looking for practical and low maintenance living. The main floor features stainless steel appliances as well as finished concrete floors, adding a unique touch of industrial elegance. Upstairs, you'll find durable vinyl plank flooring. Don't miss your opportunity to own this stunning new home in a fantastic location.
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $254,900
