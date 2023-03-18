Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath NEW CONSTRUCTION home situated on .56 acres. This open floorplan home has granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances and a split bedroom design. Other features include LVP throughout, large laundry room and a kichen island with breakfest bar. You can enjoy sitting on the covered porch or the deck out back. Enjoy the outdoors rain or shine! Only 15 minutes from Morganton and 20 minutes from Hickory.