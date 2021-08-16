3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $264,900

This quiet setting is sure to please being close to I-40, yet far enough away to provide a true country feel. This home was originally built as a basement home and the upper level was constructed in the late 90's. The lower level boasts a full kitchen, two rooms and full bathroom. The upper level has three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both refrigerators, the stove, dehumidifiers, and washer and dryer will remain. This home even comes equipped with a whole home generator from Generac, a whole house surge protector, LeafGuard gutters and Rhino Shield exterior coating.