 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $275,000

Schedule your showing today for this beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Beautiful views of the area with plenty of room to roam. This lovely home allows you to relax and enjoy your time, whether having your coffee on the front porch or entertaining on the large deck. Appliances stay. Storage building, barn and 20 x 20 building give lots of room for storage and hobbies,

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert