3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $295,900

Must see this New Construction off frame modular w/ 2x10 floors, 2x4 wall, 3BR 2Bath one level home in hard to find Rutherford College area. Home features Large family room w/wall fireplace, split bedroom layout including 9" ceilings thru out. Oversized Primary bedroom w/barn doors leading to large bath w/soaker tub and walk in shower. Beautiful Kitchen w/island and features stainless steel appliances including range, refrig, dishwasher & microwave. Convenient location only minutes to Hickory, Morganton, Lake Rhodhiss and Lake James.

