Like New! Well-maintained, low-maintenance vinyl 2-story house with lots of character. The main level offers an open floor plan. It includes a spacious kitchen with quartz countertops, shaker-style cabinets, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a large dining area, and a great room that opens onto the back deck. The house features vinyl plank flooring throughout. Conveniently located just minutes from I-40 and Highway 70!
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $325,000
