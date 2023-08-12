Check out this brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom modular home in the Connelly Springs area! Home features a very large open kitchen with island and ample cabinet space with stainless steel appliances. Spacious primary bedroom and bathroom with double vanity with a soaker tub and walk in tile shower. Two additional bedrooms, with a full bathroom, perfect for the growing family. Home also includes a mud room with its on sink and laundry room. Convenient access to I-40 and just a short drive Hickory!
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $327,000
