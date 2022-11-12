 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $329,000

3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $329,000

Beautiful new construction centrally located in a quiet neighborhood in Rutherford College. This 3 Bed 2.5 bath boast a spacious kitchen and living room. Enjoy the large bedrooms, walk in closets, tiled showers, stainless steel appliances and vinyl plank flooring!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert