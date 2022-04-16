Gorgeous 3BR/2BA New Construction home with garage with two lots in Connelly Springs. 9' ceilings throughout with vault in living room. An entertainer's dream with tall kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, marble-look quartz counters, tiled backsplash and island with seating. Kitchen has separate pantry. Laundry room has laundry sink. Split bedroom layout with Owner's bedroom having large, walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with linen closet and double-sink vanity. Laminate flooring throughout living areas and all bedrooms, tile in bathrooms and laundry room. Agent/Owner.
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a car near the Burke County Public Library on Thursday.
Two people were cited after a crash Monday morning on East Meeting Street.
A man killed in a Thursday night crash has been identified.
The Victorious Church of God in Morganton has opened the VCOG Thrift Store in the West Union Plaza:
A 3-year-old was killed Sunday, April 10, after being swept over the top of Whitewater Falls in North Carolina, the highest waterfall east of …
A Wednesday morning overdose call led to a drug trafficking arrest for officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
ICARD — It was like something out of a nightmare when Jeremiah Brittain woke up Tuesday morning.
A 19-year-old woman, being held in the Iredell County Detention Center on a murder charge, was found dead Thursday morning, said Sheriff Darren Campbell.
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.
The Morganton City Council voted in favor of a rezoning request for two tracts on North Green Street at its meeting earlier this month.