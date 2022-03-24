Doublewide with split bedroom floorplan. Master bedroom has sitting room with double closets. Large open kitchen and dining area. Home in rural area. 7 day minimum for all buyer types before seller will begin to review/negotiate offers.
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $39,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new family-oriented restaurant and pub opened its doors to the public for the first time on March 14.
Want to know how much local government employees make? These databases can help.
Movie buffs, local history aficionados and perhaps anyone who’s ever seen or read the “Last of the Mohicans” can get ready for a fun-filled an…
Fireworks were sparked during the county commissioner meeting Tuesday over plans to renovate the former Burke-Catawba District Confinement Fac…
By invading Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has united the world against him, torched his economy, exposed the incompetence of his m…
Editor’s note: This is the third article in a series covering homelessness in Burke County. The fourth article also was published in Sunday’s …
Editor’s note: This is the fourth article in a series covering homelessness in Burke County. The next article will be published in Wednesday’s…
This is national Sunshine Week, a week that shines a light on and educates the public’s right to government information.
Take a look at the lineup for this year's TGIF concert series on the historic courthouse square in downtown Morganton.
The North Carolina School for the Deaf has received notice that it will be recommended for prestigious accolade in April.