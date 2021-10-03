Lovely well maintained home with incredible long range views. Vacation home or primary home! This house has a lot of extras that you will love. Great home to entertain guests, large family or friends. A cooks kitchen w/ Kitchenaid appliances, center island, instant hot water, tons of smart cabinet shelving, plus a pantry. Two massive stone fireplaces w/gas logs in Living room and Basement Den. Main level master w/suite bath. Open floorplan with Living room and Dining room combination. Large wrap around deck overlooking valley with incredible views - you can see Charlotte skyline 60 miles away on a clear day! Upstairs are two bedrooms & a bath. Basement features marble floors, Den plus wet bar & space for game table. There is also a wine cellar with commercial sink, great for canning or making wine. Lower patio for more entertaining space. Garage for storage/workshop area, ATV or boat storage. Yard has fenced garden area w/ a water spigot. Upper & lower driveway for parking. Call Christie to see this home! 828-781-7000
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $399,000
