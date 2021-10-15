3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $549,900

Gorgeous home with 3.22 acres in gated lake front community! 4 bedrooms (3 bedroom septic permit), 3.5 baths with large spacious rooms. With a huge back covered porch, spend your mornings and evenings relaxing overlooking a wooded backyard with a soothing stream! Outdoor features also include a massive front porch that leads you to a beautiful pool that is accessible from the Foyer, MBR and DR. Also find a triple garage and 50 yr roof. Interior features also include a MBR on the main level with 2 walk in closets, and a master bath with his and her vanities. With the 2 story Great Room, large DR and a lovely breakfast room/kitchen there are plenty of areas to entertain. On the upper most level you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large bonus room. This lovely one owner home is located in Harbor Ridge in Connelly Springs and is looking for a new owner! Located a short drive to I-40, there is easy access to the Hickory, Morganton, Lenoir, as well as, the mountains of western NC. Call Julian at 828-493-3184