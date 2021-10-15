 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $549,900

3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $549,900

3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $549,900

Gorgeous home with 3.22 acres in gated lake front community! 4 bedrooms (3 bedroom septic permit), 3.5 baths with large spacious rooms. With a huge back covered porch, spend your mornings and evenings relaxing overlooking a wooded backyard with a soothing stream! Outdoor features also include a massive front porch that leads you to a beautiful pool that is accessible from the Foyer, MBR and DR. Also find a triple garage and 50 yr roof. Interior features also include a MBR on the main level with 2 walk in closets, and a master bath with his and her vanities. With the 2 story Great Room, large DR and a lovely breakfast room/kitchen there are plenty of areas to entertain. On the upper most level you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large bonus room. This lovely one owner home is located in Harbor Ridge in Connelly Springs and is looking for a new owner! Located a short drive to I-40, there is easy access to the Hickory, Morganton, Lenoir, as well as, the mountains of western NC. Call Julian at 828-493-3184

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

East Burke Homecoming Queen
Local News

East Burke Homecoming Queen

Vivian Singkhoumkhong was crowned East Burke High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at halftime of the Cavaliers’ home football game versus Bunke…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert