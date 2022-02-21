 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $55,000

Natural Beauty & Mountain Views! Private 3.23 acres in the small community of Connelly Springs. Manufactured home in place with septic & private well. Home will need some TLC or remove and build your dream home! Located Just 5 miles from South Mountains State Park - enjoy Hiking, Waterfalls, Fishing, Camping, Bike Trails! Many possibilities. Convenient to I-40, Hwy 321, and NC-27. Additional photos available upon request. Cross property reference with MLS#3830463

