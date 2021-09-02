 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $59,000

Semi private updated 3 br 2 ba single wide on 1.48 acres. Convenient to schools, highway 18 & I-40. Laminate flooring, freshly painted inside. Garden tub separate shower in mba. Circle drive in front & wooded backyard behind home. Seller will consider financing with large down payment. $59,000

