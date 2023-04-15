Just what you've been looking for!!! Your lakefront dream home awaits in the gated community of Lake Vistas!!! Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this lakefront home is the perfect spot for relaxation, boating, canoeing, water skiing and more! Upon entering this single level 3BR/2BA home, you will be welcomed by the covered front porch! The open concept floor plan offers a split bedroom plan and a home office! Enjoy views of the lake from the main living areas! The kitchen features ample cabinetry, a center island and a spacious dining area! The lot provides 230 feet of water frontage! The boat dock features 2 covered boat slips, boat lift and a sunning deck! The fishing is great here! Bring your fishing poles! Plenty of great dining, Farmers’ Markets and Festivals to keep you entertained. Or take a short drive to the mountains and enjoy year round activities. Make your lake life dreams come true!! Memories are just waiting to happen here!!!