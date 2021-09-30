 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $72,500

3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $72,500

3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $72,500

3 bedroom, 1 bath singlewide located in the town of Rutherford College. Easy access to I-40 and Highway 70. an hour to Charlotte or Asheville. Excellent elementary school ratings. Garage roof has collapsed. Window a/c stays. Fittings for monitor heater are intact, Very close to Valdese Hospital. Use caution on back deck. Home was a rental, but has not been occupied for 2 years.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert