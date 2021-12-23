 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $79,000

House in Rutherford College near the park and Hospital. Very nice one+ acre lot and a house that offers a lot of possibilities. This property being sold "AS IS' and will be a cash sell. If you are looking for a project make sure you see this property. Call Realty Executives 828-328-8900

