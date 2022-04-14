 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $79,000

Manufactured home on 1.46 acres with septic and private well. Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. needs some repairs but is move in ready. Other option is to build your dream home or new manufactured home. The Mountain views are stunning. HOME SOLD AS IS NO REPAIRS. Just 4 mins from I40 exit 113. Home needs TLC but land is great investment for new home has private well and city water / septic

