3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $79,900

3 bedroom, 1 bath singlewide located in the town of Rutherford College. Easy access to I-40 and Highway 70. an hour to Charlotte or Asheville. Excellent elementary school ratings. Garage roof has collapsed. Window a/c stays. Fittings for monitor heater are intact, Very close to Valdese Hospital. Use caution on back deck. Home was a rental, but has not been occupied for 2 years.