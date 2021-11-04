 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $79,900

2013 Singlewide manufactured home with end of street privacy. 3BR, 2BA home in the Connelly Springs area. Quiet location with double lot totaling .55 acre. Comes with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and 2 outbuildings. Call today, it won't last long! Call Sandi Dingler, RE/MAX Legendary 828-612-2399

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert