3 Bedroom Home in Drexel - $265,000

Do you need more space? This newly renovated home might have it! The first look is deceiving but look closer and you'll see there is just over 3,000 feet of heated square footage. With 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a ton of extra space you can spread out as needed. As mentioned, renovations include, but aren't limited to 2 new heating and air systems, completely remodeled bathrooms, refinished floors and new floors, updated kitchen with new appliances, lighting and paint. Don't miss the large, covered parking area that could double for family gatherings and outdoor activities. Being centrally located and connected to city water and sewer make this home a great buy. Take a look soon and make it yours!