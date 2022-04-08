3 Bedroom Home in Ellenboro - $928,000

Adorable cottage and barn home on picturesque 52 acres in NC foothills! A short drive west of Charlotte, escape to Belle Valley Farm, a dream property with 3BR/1BA farmhouse and 2BR/1.5BA barn home. The updated farmhouse has stainless steel appliances, Bosch double oven, Shaker cabinets, Jøtul wood stove, 2 fireplaces and a cozy covered porch for afternoon tea. A magnificently converted 2nd floor barn home boasts hand-hewn interior, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, RH vintage barn sconces, electric AC/heat, wood stove, and hemlock beams. Fully-equipped barn home great for family visits, entertaining, or as rental property. A tiny house, with electricity, can be a play area, private office, or an art studio. Unique property offers barns, 30’x25’ workshop, centralized generator hookup, 2 artesian wells, numerous fruit trees, black walnut trees, blueberry bushes, and an apiary with electrified fencing. Six fenced pastures for goats or other animals. 20 acres cleared. Additional homesites with two 20A access points. Glimpse wild turkeys, bluebirds and deer as you explore 2 miles of cleared trails along burbling creeks, gently rolling hills, meadows, and woods. Take in beautiful sunsets, mountain views and spectacular starry nights at ridgetop pergola. Halfway between Charlotte and Asheville, just 60 min. from CLT Douglas Airport. Property has two parcels, sold together. Move-in ready. Can be sold furnished. Flexible close date. Enjoy nature’s bounty, telecommute in tranquility, or be off-grid with the convenience of Amazon delivery. Amish baked goods and fresh produce nearby. Come see this gem!