Location! Location! Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Granite Falls close to downtown but also minutes from 321. Updated kitchen and beautiful hardwood floors. Large fenced in back yard. Must See!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $142,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Aug. 8-14.
- Updated
A Hickory man died early Monday morning when he was hit by a truck in Connelly Springs.
- Updated
Police say more charges are possible against the man, pending the outcome of an autopsy.
- Updated
A local school went on soft lockdown Monday due to information circulating on social media.
- Updated
A weeks-long missing person search in Alexander County came to an end in the woods off a dirt road Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Local middle school remains on soft lockdown as threat is investigated.
- Updated
A high-speed chase where shots were fired took deputies on a trip through four counties Monday night.
- Updated
A person of interest has been charged after a man was found dead at his home Saturday night.
- Updated
Burke County has added 145 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, with 81 added since Tuesday, and an outbreak has been reported at another nursi…
- Updated
Another COVID-19 cluster has been reported at a Burke County school.