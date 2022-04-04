 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $155,000

Newly Remodeled beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home perfect for you! Fresh paint, Flooring, Deck all done in March of 2022! Quiet neighborhood right down the road to multiple schools, restaurants, recreation centers and gas stations. Septic redone is 2019. Please contact Matt at 828-544-2613 for further questions.

