Higest & Best to be submitted @ 4PM on Monday 11/29. This Move-in Ready, charming, brick ranch is well maintained, and shows true pride in ownership! This home features an 861 sq. ft. enormous 2+ car garage, which can easily be used as a workshop. There is plenty of parking, as well as a 1-car carport located on side of the house. Whole house water filtration and water softner system. Owners converted two of the closets, in two of the bedrooms, to enlarge the bath, with walk-in shower, in the primary bedroom. Corner built-in closet in primary conveys with the home. HVAC approx. 2017. New vanity in shared bath. Laundry room is attached to the home but accessed through exterior door located in carport area. Great area for extra storage as well! The home is a must see! Fantastic home, in a hard-to-find price point!
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $160,000
