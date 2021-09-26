 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $162,400

3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $162,400

3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $162,400

Call The Andi Jack Team Today-828.291.9514-Wonderful Opportunity For A Newly Remodeled Home Situated on 2+/- Acres in Granite Falls! List of updates include- New Roof, Flooring, Cabinets, Counter Tops, Appliances, Fresh Paint on Walls and Trim, Deck, Gutters, Fixtures, Doors, and Windows! 3BR/2BA Split Bedroom Plan with Spacious Closets! Affordability at its finest! We love the private location and low county taxes.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

14 more COVID deaths reported
Local News

14 more COVID deaths reported

  • Updated

Burke County health officials reported 14 new deaths related to or associated with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including a person who was in their 20s.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert