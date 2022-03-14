 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $174,900

This fixer upper has a ton of potential. With three bedrooms and bath room upstairs. Big living room, kitchen, and dining area on the main. A big room in the basement that can be used as another bedroom and currently is. There is a lot of space in this house. With some paint, flooring, and some plumbing TLC, this house will make a great home. If you have any questions, please Call Seth Stamey at 828-404-6854

