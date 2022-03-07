 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $189,900

Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, move in ready house! This home offers the primary bedroom and bathroom on the main floor! Gorgeous hardwood floors, recently pressured washed, freshly painted shutters and so much more! Located conveniently near down town Granite Falls, plenty of walking trails, lake access to Lake Hickory with no HOA! This beauty will not last long. Schedule your showing today! Highest and best offer due by Wednesday 3/9 at noon.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert