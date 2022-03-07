Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, move in ready house! This home offers the primary bedroom and bathroom on the main floor! Gorgeous hardwood floors, recently pressured washed, freshly painted shutters and so much more! Located conveniently near down town Granite Falls, plenty of walking trails, lake access to Lake Hickory with no HOA! This beauty will not last long. Schedule your showing today! Highest and best offer due by Wednesday 3/9 at noon.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $189,900
