 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $197,500

3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $197,500

NEW CONSTRUCTION! Desirable 3 bedroom/2 bath RANCH home in Granite Falls! Features include Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout the home. Upgraded stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, granite countertops, ceiling fans in the bedrooms and much more!!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert