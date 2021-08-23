3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $199,000

Welcome home! This comfy single-level home is located on a spacious .5 acre lot. It features white granite countertops in the kitchen with glass-tile backsplash, stainless appliances including refrigerator & island. Fully functioning wood burning fireplace in the front family room. Also includes a separate living area or “Mother-In-Law” suite with bedroom, bathroom and den. Laundry on main floor includes 5-year old washer & dryer. New toilet in 1/2 bathroom. Large backyard for entertaining. Basement must be accessed through the lower garage door. Metal roof replaced in 2016. There are two separate A/C units and two septic tanks that service both sections of the home. Private Road. No road maintenance agreement in place.