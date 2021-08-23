Welcome home! This comfy single-level home is located on a spacious .5 acre lot. It features white granite countertops in the kitchen with glass-tile backsplash, stainless appliances including refrigerator & island. Fully functioning wood burning fireplace in the front family room. Also includes a separate living area or “Mother-In-Law” suite with bedroom, bathroom and den. Laundry on main floor includes 5-year old washer & dryer. New toilet in 1/2 bathroom. Large backyard for entertaining. Basement must be accessed through the lower garage door. Metal roof replaced in 2016. There are two separate A/C units and two septic tanks that service both sections of the home. Private Road. No road maintenance agreement in place.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $199,000
The man police took into custody in connection with the shooting was on parole for multiple charges, including his second conviction of habitual felon, records showed.
“I’m really, really sorry. I deserve the death penalty if I did something like that," the suspect told News Herald reporters after being charged with murder by police Thursday.
CONNELLY SPRINGS – A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Coldwater Street in Connelly Spring on Wednesday is in custody.
CONNELLY SPRINGS -- At least one person is dead after a shooting on Coldwater Street in Connelly Springs on Wednesday.
ASHEVILLE — A Burke County woman is among four people still wanted after more than 20 people were indicted by a federal grand jury after a dru…
The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of June 27 to July 3:
A 2.7-magnitude earthquake shook Morganton and surrounding areas Tuesday morning.
The Burke County Board of Elections will hold a hearing Thursday after a Valdese resident raised a challenge to the residency of a mayoral candidate.
Ten more deaths from COVID-19 were added to Burke County’s total on Friday as cases of the virus keep climbing, with 227 new cases reported si…
The Burke County Board of Education received an upset bid on its former Morganton Junior High School property.