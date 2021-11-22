Gorgeous 3BR/2BA ranch with office/flex space and fully renovated by Hefner Construction. Owner's suite has custom accent wall, walk-in closet and new master bath. Lots of storage space throughout. Open kitchen/dining/living area features brand new kitchen with large island and new stainless appliances (including dishwasher and fridge). New flooring, fresh paint and new fixtures throughout. Separate laundry room with extra storage and beautiful office/flex space with glass doors offers lots of possibilities! Major updates include new metal roof, new heat pump, and new water heater. Agent/Owner
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $214,500
