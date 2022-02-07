Walking distance to school, post office, restaurants near the downtown area of Granite Falls, NC. This beloved home has curb appeal galore. Invite your guests to relax on the wrapped porch. Original front door still boosts a turn of the century doorbell! Make sure you turn it to ring the bell! Beautiful yard with a summer rose garden and enough space for a vegetable garden, play area and/or antique collecting. This 2000+ square foot home has 4 bedrooms, a dining room with 11" ceilings and a grand entrance hall. The front bedroom, lined with bookshelves, could be used as an office or home school space. Cozy den off of the main hall is a great place to unwind. Kitchen also has extra tall ceilings and a cool island. Upstairs you will find 1 bedroom, another room that you could use as a bedroom (but no closet) and a bonus room AND a large storage area. Beautiful tongue and groove hardwood floors! Awesome patio with pergola off of the dining room!
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $215,000
