The very desirable Hunters Creek Estates subdivision in Granite Falls is where this 3 bedroom / 2bath home is located. The main level boasts new laminate flooring in the living room area with a gas-log fireplace. Just off the living room is a spacious eat-in kitchen as well as a doorway to the deck overlooking the backyard. The laundry area is conveniently located on the main level and comes equipped with washer and dryer. New carpet has been installed in the bedrooms on the main level as well as new laminate flooring in the hallway. The lower level boasts an additional gas-log fireplace in the bonus room as well as new laminate flooring. Just off the bonus room is a hallway/storage area and the two car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $249,400
