3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $249,900

Move in ready home in convenient, cul-de-sac neighborhood! Only minutes to Hwy 321, convenient to Hickory, Lenoir and the Lake! Low maintenance vinyl exterior! Newer roof and heat pump! Overlook the fenced in back yard from the beautiful screened in back porch, complete with composite decking and custom swing! Cute play set and fire pit finish off the back yard area! Walk inside to a large 2 story living room with cathedral ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors! The living room leads to a dining area, open to the kitchen! Laundry on main! Large main floor primary suite with wic, and attached bathroom. Upstairs find 2 additional bedrooms and additional bathroom. Hurry and see this home before it's gone!