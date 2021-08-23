 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $250,000

THIS IS AN AUCTION to be held Sept. 25th at 10am. Bids will be accepted before the date of sale. There will be an open house for buyers to view the property before the date of the AUCTION. Nice brick home on =/- 2 acres. (2 lots included. Parcel ID numbers #11-48-1-8 consisting of 1.250 and #11-48-1-61 consisting of .970 acres per Caldwell County tax records. Nice 3 bed 2 bath brick home on 2 lots. Hardwood floors, carpet, vinyl. Security system. All personal contents will be auctioned off at 11am and then the home to follow. There will be a reserve price. This is part of an estate. (deceased)

