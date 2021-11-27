"Under Construction" Coming Spring of 2022!! Whether you’re buying your first home, want to upgrade your current home or simply downsize; this home will not disappoint with its quality craftsmanship and beauty. Upon arrival you will be welcomed by the inviting front porch where you’ll enter into the large living room with a gas fire place and open dining area. Around the corner you will enter the kitchen to find beautiful custom cabinets, upgraded appliances and a large pantry. On the left side of the home you will find 2BR’s and main bath as well as the spacious primary suite and full bath. All BR’s offer ample closet space. In the basement you will find a roomy laundry area, two car garage and additional room to use as you see fit. All this is located in the lovely Sunset Meadows subdivision approx. 10 mins from downtown Hickory and centrally located between Charlotte and Boone.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $255,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CHARLOTTE — A Morganton woman was one of five people federally indicted on drug and gun charges.
- Updated
A state trooper pulled a woman and a 5-year-old child from the wreckage of a car crash on U.S. 321 in which a South Carolina man died Tuesday evening, according to a release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Carolina Smoke’s new brick-and-mortar restaurant has opened, the business announced Thursday.
- Updated
A Morganton man who got lost while hunting in eastern North Carolina has been reunited with his family.
- Updated
A woman with a previous trafficking conviction received new drug charges earlier this month.
- Updated
The homeowner told fire investigators there were no working smoke detectors in the home.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Oct. 3-9.
The autopsy of a resident who died in June at J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton says she drowned but a seizure may have contri…
- Updated
A man with previous felony convictions received several charges after he a woman reported that she was held against her will Friday.
Here are the charges issued in Burke County from Oct. 3-9.