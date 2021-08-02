New in Sherrill's Crossing! This beautiful home has so much to offer inside & out. Freshly painted and ready for you to make your own. New HVAC in 2019, custom entertainment center in the living room, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and washer & dryer pair in laundry stay to make it easy for you to move right in. The main floor offers an open floor plan, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths. Relax in the owner's suite complete with a walk-in closet and double vanities in the bath. The additional 2 bedrooms also have large closets with custom organizing systems. Entertain guests downstairs in your own private bar area! Enjoy morning coffee and evening sunsets on your covered front porch or back deck. The fenced back yard is ready for your pets! There's even a sun deck, fire pit, and pre-wiring for a hot tub if you choose. This home has so many extras! You'll have plenty of room in the attached, 2-car garage with additional space for a workshop. Don't miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $263,900
