3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $279,000

Quality new construction in Granite Falls. This home meets or exceeds all Energy Modeling Agency codes and guidelines for remarkable energy savings. Beautiful luxury vinyl plank floors, custom cabinetry w/ granite tops, extra-large utility room/pantry, unique master bath, stubbed for 3rd bath in the basement. Oversized double garage and a generous deck. This is an exceptionally well-built home offering beauty and sustainability. Anne Barrier Realty Executives of Hickory & LKN 828-234-3133