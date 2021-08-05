 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $279,000
spotlight

Quality new construction in Granite Falls. This home meets or exceeds all Energy Modeling Agency codes and guidelines for remarkable energy savings. Beautiful luxury vinyl plank floors, custom cabinetry w/ granite tops, extra-large utility room/pantry, unique master bath, stubbed for 3rd bath in the basement. Oversized double garage and a generous deck. This is an exceptionally well-built home offering beauty and sustainability. Anne Barrier Realty Executives of Hickory & LKN 828-234-3133

