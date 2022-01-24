Main Level Living in this Well Maintained Brick Home w/6 Garage spaces & Double Carport. Main Level Offers: Living Room w/large windows. Eat-In Kitchen w/Bar Seating & space for a 6-8 chair dining table. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath w/walk-in tub/shower & 1 Half Bath. Double Garage on Main has Heat/AC/Laundry Area. Part of garage is being used as a den but also works as garage. Lower Level is a great living space. Interior entrance to lower level is in the Heated/Cooled double garage on main & has exterior door along with a 1 car garage on the lower level. Lower Level: 2nd laundry, large room with 2 closets, Full Bath with Tiled Shower, Den w/Fireplace and an awesome Vintage "Saloon Style" Wet Bar. The lower level could easily be turned into a fully functional separate living space by adding a kitchenette at the bar area or in the laundry room. Exterior: 840sq ft Detached 3 Bay Garage. Storage Building & Double Carport. Great Feature: Backup heat system. Roof age approx: 2011, AC approx: 2017. City Water/Septic Acreage: .39 Level Yard. Schools: Sawmills, Hudson, South Caldwell
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $279,900
