3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $279,900

Beautiful ranch home w/ basement living in Doe Run. The main floor has 3 bedrooms & 2 baths in a split floorplan. You enter the home to be greeted w/hardwoods throughout the main living area & kitchen. There is a cozy family room that is open to the dining area & kitchen. The kitchen has a smooth surface range & double ovens. There is plenty of space for a large dining table or even an island. The dining area opens onto the deck area overlooking the massive backyard. The primary bedroom is spacious w/ lots of room & two closets. The master bath has dual vanity sinks, shower /tub combination & granite countertops. The two secondary bedrooms area a good size and share a nice bathroom. Downstairs is a recreation room, an additional office and unheated area that could be used as small workshop. The downstairs 2 car garage is oversized and is an additional 825 sq. ft! The backyard is flat and goes on forever. The house has a septic system that has been inspected and pumped in Sept of 2020.