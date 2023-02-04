Welcome home to this beautiful new construction located in the Foothills of the NC mountains in the desirable city of Granite Falls, NC. This stylish 3BR/2BA single level boasts an open floor plan. From the board and batten siding to the rocking chair front porch, you're going to love this one! Featuring wide plank gray flooring & an abundance of natural light! The spacious living room delightfully opens to the kitchen & dining area. The kitchen offers beautiful crisp white cabinetry, granite countertops, center island and stainless appliances. The owner's suite is gracious with a large ensuite bathroom with a stylish vanity & a wondrous walk-in closet. Enjoy, relax and unwind on the back grilling/entertaining deck. The private backyard features an outbuilding perfect for your storage. Convenient to Hickory, Lenoir, schools, shopping, restaurants and more! An easy drive to the NC Mountains!
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $284,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Court records say an assistant basketball coach assaulted a middle school basketball player at a game last week.
VALDESE — It has been sitting empty for more than three years but it soon will be buzzing with activity again.
A local relief organization is looking for a new home after receiving notice property owners intend to sell.
GLEN ALPINE — A longtime Glen Alpine eatery is getting new ownership, a new name and a few new recipes for customers to try.
A Connelly Springs man will spend 10 years in prison after being convicted in federal court on Wednesday.