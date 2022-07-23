3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $289,000

Check out this attractive brand new construction home in Jefferson Place! An open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, providing 1425 total HSF. The modern style kitchen features solid wood birch cabinets, farm sink, large island, custom countertops & backsplash. Beautiful, yet durable luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Comfy main suite with a double sink vanity and spacious closet space. New Rheem heat pump system and architectural shingles both carry warranties. The crawl space has been encapsulated for humidity control, also which prevents mold and rodents from being an issue in years to come. Brick veneer and concrete driveway. A nice covered front porch and large back deck complete the package. Don’t miss out on this desirable new home! Agent owned.