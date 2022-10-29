Welcome home to this beautiful new construction located in the Foothills of the NC mountains in the desirable city of Granite Falls, NC. This stylish 3BR/2BA single level boasts an open floor plan. From the board and batten siding to the rocking chair front porch, you're going to love this one! Featuring wide plank gray flooring & an abundance of natural light! The spacious living room delightfully opens to the kitchen & dining area. The kitchen offers beautiful crisp white cabinetry, granite countertops, center island and stainless appliances. The owner's suite is gracious with a large ensuite bathroom with a stylish vanity & a wondrous walk-in closet. Enjoy, relax and unwind on the back grilling/entertaining deck. The private backyard features an outbuilding perfect for your storage. Convenient to Hickory, Lenoir, schools, shopping, restaurants and more! An easy drive to the NC Mountains!
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $299,900
